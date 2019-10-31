Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

FCC dice que cooperará con la justicia en el caso de corrupción en Panamá

La compañía asegura que el nuevo accionista de control del grupo, el magnate mexicano Carlos Slim, y los nuevos directivos han venido colaborando con las autoridades desde que tuvieron conocimiento de los hechos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sede de la constructora FCC en Madrid (España). E.P./Eduardo Parra

Sede de la constructora FCC en Madrid (España). E.P./Eduardo Parra

La empresa española de construcción e infraestructura FCC dijo el jueves que la investigación de la Audiencia Nacional relativa a 82 millones de euros en comisiones para la adjudicación de la construcción de líneas de metro y la Ciudad de la Salud de Panamá está relacionada con hechos que tuvieron lugar antes de que la actual junta directiva se constituyera.

La actual junta directiva y los accionistas mayoritarios han estado cooperando con las autoridades judiciales en el caso, dijo la compañía en un comunicado.

En su nota, la compañía ratifica ratificado su "compromiso y colaboración" con las autoridades judiciales para el esclarecimiento del presunto acto de corrupción. La compañía asegura que el nuevo accionista de control del grupo, el multimillonario mexicano Carlos Slim, y los nuevos directivos han venido ya colaborando con las autoridades competentes desde que tuvieron conocimiento de los hechos.

Según asegura, su interés es que "se revisen a fondo" estos acontecimientos que "infringen completamente" sus principios de ética y cumplimiento.

El  comunicado subraya que la notificación recibida este jueves tiene lugar en el marco de dicha investigación que, desde el primer día en que se tuvo conocimiento, cuenta con su colaboración. FCC recuerda que el grupo tiene un compromiso total con el principio de tolerancia cero con la corrupción.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas