Ferrovial logra plusvalías de 317 millones con la venta de su negocio de gestión de residuos en España y Portugal

La constructora continúa su proceso de desinversión en Servicios y traspasa su negocio de Medioambiente a la alemana PreZero

Un vehículo del área de Medio Ambiente de Ferrovial.
Un vehículo del área de Medio Ambiente de Ferrovial. CEDIDA/Ferrovial

MADRID

Actualizado:

Ferrovial logrará unas plusvalías de aproximadamente 317 millones de euros tras la venta de su unidad de gestión de residuos en España y Portugal a la alemana PreZero International, empresa del Grupo Schwarz, en el marco del proceso de desinversión de la división de Servicios del grupo. Ferrovial, que también opera aeropuertos y autopistas de peaje, ha dicho en el pasado que tiene la intención de deshacerse de sus unidades de servicios.

La operación supone un valor de empresa de 1.133,5 millones de euros, incluyendo capital y deuda, según ha informado la compañía este martes.

El negocio de Medioambiente de Ferrovial Servicios en España y Portugal registró en 2020 un resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) de aproximadamente 130 millones de euros.

Teniendo en cuenta el balance de cierre del ejercicio 2020, el valor implícito de las acciones (implied equity value) sería de aproximadamente 950 millones de euros.

El precio final pagadero al cierre de la operación se ajustará por referencia a un balance preparado a esa fecha.

El cierre de la transacción está supeditado a condiciones usuales en este tipo de operaciones y se prevé tenga lugar en la segunda mitad de 2021.

