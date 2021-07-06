Estás leyendo: La fiscal pide cuatro años de prisión para Arantxa Sánchez Vicario por alzamiento de bienes

Público
Público

corrupción La fiscal pide cuatro años de prisión para Arantxa Sánchez Vicario por alzamiento de bienes

El Banco de Luxemburgo exigió a través de una querella en 2018, tanto a la extenista como a su exmarido, Josep Santacana, el pago de la deuda de seis millones de euros.

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario en el Open de Estados Unidos de 2019
Arantxa Sánchez Vicario en el Open de Estados Unidos de 2019. Beyond My Ken (Wikipedia)

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

La fiscal pide cuatro años de prisión para la extenista Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, así como para su exmarido Josep Santacana, por urdir un plan para descapitalizar su patrimonio con el que evitar el pago de una deuda a un banco de Luxemburgo y con el "ánimo de un enriquecimiento ilícito".

En su escrito de acusación, el ministerio público acusa a ambos de un delito de alzamiento de bienes o de insolvencia punibles, y al pago de una multa 12 euros diarios durante 24 meses, en total, unos 8.300 euros.

El Banco de Luxemburgo pidió en 2018 a la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Barcelona que ordenara el ingreso en prisión de la tenista Arantxa Sánchez Vicario y de Santacana, en el marco de la querella en que le exige el pago de una deuda de algo más de 6 millones de euros, alegando que disponían de fondos suficientes para saldarla, deuda que la fiscal solicita se abone en concepto de responsabilidad civil en su escrito de acusación. 

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público