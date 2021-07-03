Estás leyendo: El Vaticano juzgará al cardenal Becciu por malversación y soborno en un escándalo inmobiliario en Londres

El Vaticano juzgará al cardenal Becciu por malversación y soborno en un escándalo inmobiliario en Londres

El cardenal Angelo Becciu, a juicio en el Vaticano por escándalo inmobiliario

El cardenal Angelo Becciu, antiguo prefecto de la Congregación para las Causas de los Santos al que el pontífice destituyó en septiembre pasado por varios escándalos financieros, será juzgado junto a otras nueve personas por varios delitos relacionados con la compraventa de un edificio de gran valor en el corazón de Londres, informó este sábado el Vaticano.

"El presidente del Tribunal Vaticano ha ordenado la citación a juicio de los acusados en el marco del asunto relacionado con las inversiones financieras de la Secretaría de Estado en Londres. El juicio comenzará en la audiencia del próximo 27 de julio", indicó la Santa Sede en un comunicado.

Respecto al cardenal Becciu, "se procederá, según lo previsto por la normativa, por los delitos de malversación y abuso de oficio también en concurso, así como de soborno".

