"Madre mía lo que ha pasado con los himnos, ¿no lo habéis escuchado?": cachondeo con el montaje con el himno de Suiza en la Eurocopa

El partido de este viernes entre España y Suiza de la Eurocopa, con el que la selección de fútbol se clasificó por penaltis a las semifinales, ha dejado un sinfín de bromas en torno a las relaciones entre ambas naciones.

Suiza, paraíso fiscal favorito de los políticos españoles, fue objeto de risas, como ya lo fuera después del Mundial de 2010, cuando ambos equipos se cruzaron en la fase de grupos.

De este modo, el tuitero Luis Endera hizo un montaje en el que se ve a las dos selecciones escuchar los himnos nacionales. ¿Cuál será el de Suiza? Pues el himno del Partido Popular.

La broma ha arrasado en redes, que han compartido hasta la saciedad el vídeo y lo han aplaudido.

