"Madre mía lo que ha pasado con los himnos, ¿no lo habéis escuchado?": cachondeo con el montaje con el himno de Suiza en la Eurocopa
El partido de este viernes entre España y Suiza de la Eurocopa, con el que la selección de fútbol se clasificó por penaltis a las semifinales, ha dejado un sinfín de bromas en torno a las relaciones entre ambas naciones.
Suiza, paraíso fiscal favorito de los políticos españoles, fue objeto de risas, como ya lo fuera después del Mundial de 2010, cuando ambos equipos se cruzaron en la fase de grupos.
De este modo, el tuitero Luis Endera hizo un montaje en el que se ve a las dos selecciones escuchar los himnos nacionales. ¿Cuál será el de Suiza? Pues el himno del Partido Popular.
MADRE MÍA lo que ha pasado con los himnos, ¿no lo habéis escuchado?
Cc @jlobo2008 pic.twitter.com/5mBUHeRoOJ
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) July 2, 2021
La broma ha arrasado en redes, que han compartido hasta la saciedad el vídeo y lo han aplaudido.
Simplemente… BRILLANTE https://t.co/YlkVCGHLsq
— Miguel Ángel Gómez León (@Migueln61546630) July 3, 2021
con todo el capital español que hay en suiza podrían haber puesto dos veces el himno de españa, la verdad https://t.co/qNJV5nhxdJ
— ???? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???? (@haxnae) July 2, 2021
???????????????????????????? https://t.co/LUduZeC9lr
— jose antonio (@bibiefese) July 2, 2021
