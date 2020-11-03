madrid
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes el rescate de Air Europa, a la que inyectará 475 millones de euros, al considerarla una empresa estratégica para la economía española cuya viabilidad se ha puesto en riesgo a causa de la pandemia de coronavirus.
La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha detallado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que el rescate consiste en un préstamo participativo de 240 millones y otro ordinario de 235 millones. Ambos deberán ser devueltos en seis años.
Este rescate es el primero que el Gobierno español canaliza a través del Fondo de Apoyo a la Solvencia de Empresas Estratégicas que gestiona la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).
