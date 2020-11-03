Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprueba el rescate de Air Europa por 475 millones de euros

El Gobierno aprueba el rescate de Air Europa por 475 millones de euros

El Ejecutivo considera que la aerolínea es una empresa estratégica para la economía española cuya viabilidad se ha puesto en riesgo a causa de la pandemia.

Logo de Air Europa en la Terminal T4 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, en Madrid.
Logo de Air Europa en la Terminal T4 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, en Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes el rescate de Air Europa, a la que inyectará 475 millones de euros, al considerarla una empresa estratégica para la economía española cuya viabilidad se ha puesto en riesgo a causa de la pandemia de coronavirus.

La portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha detallado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que el rescate consiste en un préstamo participativo de 240 millones y otro ordinario de 235 millones. Ambos deberán ser devueltos en seis años.

Este rescate es el primero que el Gobierno español canaliza a través del Fondo de Apoyo a la Solvencia de Empresas Estratégicas que gestiona la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).

