Cifra histórica para la ciencia en España: más de 13.000 millones para investigación, desarrollo y digitalización

El proyecto de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022 destinará 13.298 millones de euros a la investigación, desarrollo y digitalización, "el mayor importe registrado en unas cuentas públicas", según ha destacado este jueves la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.
En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros extraordinario, en el que se ha aprobado el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022, la ministra ha destacado que esta partida, que duplica la de 2020, supone una "apuesta imprescindible por la ciencia, la innovación, la investigación, que son motores de crecimiento y bienestar".
También ha destacado que las cuentas recogerán también 7.600 millones de euros dedicados políticas de empleo para reforzar, entre otros, la formación profesional.
Junto a esto se destinarán más 11.300 millones a políticas de industria, para apoyar la competitividad de pymes, y más de 11.800 millones a infraestructuras y "ecosistemas resilientes".
Sin precedente histórico
Los presupuestos para 2022 cuentan con más de 40.000 millones de euros para inversión y transferencias de capital, "la mayor partida de la historia", ha dicho Montero. "No hay precedente en la serie histórica", ha subrayado.
"Estamos sentando las bases de una España más moderna y productiva gracias a los fondos europeos", ha asegurado Montero, quien ha revelado que las cuentas utilizarán la inversión "como herramienta clave".
