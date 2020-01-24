Estás leyendo: Helvetia se hace con el control de Caser

Helvetia se hace con el control de Caser

El grupo suizo compra el 70% de la aseguradora por 780 millonestras llegar a un acuerdo con varios accionistas. El 30% restante se queda en manos de Unicaja, Liberbank e Ibercaja.

El logo de la aseguradora suiza Helvetia en un globo aerostatico. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
ZÚRICH/MADRID

Reuters

La aseguradora suiza Helvetia dijo que adquirió una participación del 70% en la aseguradora española Caser por 780 millones de euros para expandir su negocio europeo.

Helvetia ha llegado a un acuerdo con varios accionistas de Caser (Caja de Seguros Reunidos, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros) para adquirir sus participaciones y otros accionistas tienen la opción de vender sus acciones a Helvetia en las mismas condiciones, dijo la aseguradora en un comunicado el viernes.

Uno de los principales vendedores es Bankia, que dijo que recibirá 166 millones de euros por la venta de su 15% con un impacto positivo estimado en su capital de 12 puntos básicos. También han salido de Caser las entidades CaixaBank (11,5%), Abanca (10%) y Covea (20%), según informaron fuentes conocedoras de la operación.

Entre los grupos que han reducido su presencia en Caser se encuentran Liberbank (que vende un 2,23% por 25,7 millones, manteniendo un 9,99% de Caser tras la operación) e Ibercaja (un 4,45% por 51 millones, manteniendo un 9,5%), según anunciaron en sendos comunicados al supervisor bursátil español.

Las fuentes consultadas señalaron que han vendido algunos minoritarios, como BBVA (0,2%), Caixa Pollença y Caixa Ontinyent, y próximamente, en las mismas condiciones, está prevista la venta por parte de Cecabank (1,6%) y Sabadell (1,8%).

De materializarse todos los flecos de la transacción, Helvetia controlará el 70% de Caser y el 30% restante se quedaría en manos de Unicaja (10%), Liberbank (9,99%) e Ibercaja (9,5%).

Caser, que generó unos ingresos de 1.639 millones de euros en 2018, realizará de inmediato una importante contribución a los beneficios de Helvetia, según dijo la empresa suiza, que está tratando de diversificar su negocio más allá de su mercado nacional.

La operación está sujeta al cumplimiento de varias condiciones, entre ellas la aprobación de las autoridades competentes.

