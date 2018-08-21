HNA concluye su salida de NH Hoteles con la  venta a Minor del 8,4% que le quedaba

El grupo chino HNA, a través de su filial Tangla Spain, ha vendido a la tailandesa Minor International, matriz de Minor Hotels, su participación del 8,4% en NH Hotel Group, un paquete accionarial de 32,93 millones de acciones de la española, a un precio de 6 euros por acción.
Tras esta operación, correspondiente al segundo tramo del total de participación que HNA ostentaba en el capital de NH (29,5%), después de ejecutar en junio la venta del 16,8% acordada, el grupo inversor chino sale del accionariado de la hotelera española al que llegó en 2013. Dos años antes, en 2001 el grupo asiático ya había intentado una alianza con la española.
HNA deja así de ser accionista de NH, sin perjuicio de sus obligaciones bajo el contrato de venta de acciones de NH con pacto de recompra acordado con el grupo tailandés, tal y como ha comunicado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
De esta forma, hasta la fecha Minor International (MINT) controla ya el 44,5% del capital de NH (174,59 millones de acciones) que ya se había asegurado, a través de su filial MHG Continental Holding, tras dar cumplimiento a las condiciones necesarias para el lanzamiento de su OPA por NH.
Esta operación fue aprobada en la junta de accionistas de la tailandesa el pasado 10 de agosto, en la que con el 99,2% de los votos se dio luz verde a su OPA sobre NH.
La OPA de Minor se dirigirá de manera efectiva a casi el 56% del capital de NH Hotel Group que todavía no controla y se espera que el proceso de licitación se complete en octubre de este año.
La efectividad de la oferta estaba condicionada a la obtención de las autorizaciones de la CNMV y de la autoridad en materia de defensa de la competencia de Portugal, que fueron aprobadas sin condiciones el pasado 19 de julio, así como al visto bueno de los accionistas del grupo tailandés.
El grupo tailandés mantiene su objetivo de controlar entre un 51% y un 55% del capital de NH, así como de mantener a NH como compañía cotizada en la Bolsa de Madrid.
De prosperar la operación, que roza los 2.500 euros (6,3 euros por acción descontado el dividendo abonado), la suma de ambos negocios superaría los 540 hoteles, con 80.000 habitaciones, siendo la decimonovena compañía hotelera del mundo.
La tailandensa quiere aumentar un 50% el dividendo de NH (hasta 0,15 céntimos) en los dos primeros años. Además plantea ceder a NH la gestión de sus hoteles en Portugal y Brasil, donde también opera la española.
