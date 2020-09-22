Iberdrola creará una nueva unidad de negocio para desarrollar hidrógeno verde

madridActualizado:
La eléctrica española Iberdrola dijo el lunes que tiene previsto crear una nueva unidad de negocio destinada a desarrollar hidrógeno verde para abastecer a la industria y el transporte pesado.
La compañía dijo que usará energía renovable para el proceso de electrólisis que separa los elementos que forman el agua: hidrógeno y oxígeno.
En julio, la Comisión Europea trazó un plan para expandir la producción y el uso del hidrógeno verde.
El objetivo es ampliar los proyectos europeos de hidrógeno verde en todos los sectores contaminantes (desde los productos químicos hasta el acero) para alcanzar un objetivo de cero emisiones netas para 2050 y convertir el bloque en líder en un mercado que los analistas esperan que tenga un valor de 1,2 billones de dólares para esa fecha.
Iberdrola dijo que el primer proyecto en Puertollano, un municipio de la provincia de Ciudad Real, en Castilla-La Mancha, comprenderá una planta solar fotovoltaica de 100 megavatios, un sistema de baterías de iones de litio para el almacenamiento y un sistema de electrólisis para producir hidrógeno.
Con una inversión de 150 millones de euros (176 millones de dólares), la planta entrará en funcionamiento en 2021.
En Reino Unido, a través de su filial británica ScottishPower, la empresa española participa en un proyecto que pondrá en marcha una red de plantas de producción de hidrógeno verde para abastecer a las flotas y al transporte pesado, añadió la compañía.
