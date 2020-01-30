Iberdrola pone en marcha el parque eólico El Pradillo

madridActualizado:
Iberdrola ha puesto en marcha un nuevo proyecto renovable, el parque eólico El Pradillo (23 MW), situado entre los municipios zaragozanos de Frescano, Borja y Agón, en Aragón.
Integrado por 6 aerogeneradores SG 3.4-132, de 3,4 MW de potencia unitaria, y 1 aerogenerador SG 2.1-114, de 2,1 MW, su construcción ha tenido un importante efecto tractor en el tejido industrial local, ya que buena parte de los elementos de los aerogeneradores han sido fabricados en España, en instalaciones de Zaragoza, Soria, Burgos, Navarra, Cantabria y Asturias.
La ejecución de El Pradillo ha permitido también la generación de empleo local, involucrando a 75 trabajadores. El proyecto, promovido junto con Caja Rural de Navarra, ha supuesto una inversión de 26 millones de euros.
Con la producción de energía limpia generada por El Pradillo se abastecerá a una población equivalente a 10.500 hogares al año -casi un tercio de toda la población de la ciudad de Teruel- y se evitará la emisión de 17.300 toneladas CO2/año.
Estrategia inversora
El Pradillo refuerza la presencia de Iberdrola en Aragón, donde ya opera 344 MW eólicos e hidráulicos, y suma al plan de inversión en renovables más ambicioso en España, que prevé la instalación de 3.000 MW eólicos y fotovoltaicos a 2022 y hasta 10.000 MW a 2030. El plan permitirá la creación de empleo para 20.000 personas en España.
Iberdrola es el primer productor de energía eólica en España, con una potencia instalada de más de 5.800 megavatios (MW), mientras que su capacidad renovable total instalada supera los 16.000 MW; un volumen que en el mundo se eleva a más de 30.300 MW y convierte a su parque de generación en uno de los más limpios del sector energético.
La apuesta de Iberdrola por un modelo económico descarbonizado le ha llevado a comprometer inversiones de 10.000 millones de euros cada año en el mundo, después de haber destinado casi 100.000 millones a estos ámbitos desde 2001. De estos, 25.000 se han invertido en España.
