Indra dona mil 'tablets' a menores en situación de vulnerabilidad para sus tareas escolares durante la pandemia

La donación se ha realizado a travás de Cruz Roja que las destinará a su programa 'Promoción del Éxito Escolar'. Los dispositivos se distribuirán en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Voluntarios de Indra en la donación de 1.000 tabletas a Cruz Roja para apoyar la formación de menores en situación de vulnerabilidad . E.P.
MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Indra ha donado mil tablets, a través de Cruz Roja, para menores que se encuentran en alguna situación de vulnerabilidad o riesgo social, para ayudarles en sus tareas escolares a raíz de la actual situación de cierre de los centros educativos.

Los dispositivos, que van acompañados de fundas y mochilas, permitirán a estos menores acceder a programas de educación a distancia y estar en contacto con sus colegios, tutores, docentes y compañeros mientras duren las medidas desarrolladas como respuesta al Covid-19. Posteriormente, los equipos donados por Indra facilitarán el mejor acceso a información y programas educativos a estos menores.

Según informa la tecnológica en un comunicado, su iniciativa, gestionada por Minsait, su filial de Tecnologías de la Información, está estrechamente ligada a los principios de la acción social de la compañía que está centrada, entre otros aspectos, en favorecer que la innovación y la tecnología tengan un impacto real y social, naturalmente humano, y fomentar el acercamiento de niños y jóvenes a la tecnología.

Las mil tablets han sido entregadas por voluntarios de Indra a Cruz Roja que las destinarán a su programa Promoción del Éxito Escolar dirigido a menores entre 6 y 16 años, así como a estudiantes de 17 y 18 años que estén cursando educación no obligatoria. Los dispositivos se distribuirán en la Comunidad de Madrid.

Ante la nueva situación creada por el Covid-19, Cruz Roja ha adaptado el proyecto para poder seguir dando apoyo a los menores de forma telemática, realizando sesiones de acompañamiento de forma virtual a través de la herramienta Skype, donde un voluntario atiende a un grupo de cuatro a cinco menores y realiza acompañamiento individual cuando sea necesario.

