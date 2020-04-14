Indra dona mil 'tablets' a menores en situación de vulnerabilidad para sus tareas escolares durante la pandemia

MADRIDActualizado:
Indra ha donado mil tablets, a través de Cruz Roja, para menores que se encuentran en alguna situación de vulnerabilidad o riesgo social, para ayudarles en sus tareas escolares a raíz de la actual situación de cierre de los centros educativos.
Los dispositivos, que van acompañados de fundas y mochilas, permitirán a estos menores acceder a programas de educación a distancia y estar en contacto con sus colegios, tutores, docentes y compañeros mientras duren las medidas desarrolladas como respuesta al Covid-19. Posteriormente, los equipos donados por Indra facilitarán el mejor acceso a información y programas educativos a estos menores.
Según informa la tecnológica en un comunicado, su iniciativa, gestionada por Minsait, su filial de Tecnologías de la Información, está estrechamente ligada a los principios de la acción social de la compañía que está centrada, entre otros aspectos, en favorecer que la innovación y la tecnología tengan un impacto real y social, naturalmente humano, y fomentar el acercamiento de niños y jóvenes a la tecnología.
Las mil tablets han sido entregadas por voluntarios de Indra a Cruz Roja que las destinarán a su programa Promoción del Éxito Escolar dirigido a menores entre 6 y 16 años, así como a estudiantes de 17 y 18 años que estén cursando educación no obligatoria. Los dispositivos se distribuirán en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Ante la nueva situación creada por el Covid-19, Cruz Roja ha adaptado el proyecto para poder seguir dando apoyo a los menores de forma telemática, realizando sesiones de acompañamiento de forma virtual a través de la herramienta Skype, donde un voluntario atiende a un grupo de cuatro a cinco menores y realiza acompañamiento individual cuando sea necesario.
