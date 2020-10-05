Indra ingresa 37,2 millones con la venta a Cellnex de la empresa que gestiona la red móvil de Metro de Madrid

madridActualizado:
Indra ha vendido a Cellnex el 60% del capital de Metrocall, empresa
encargada del diseño, desarrollo, gestión y operativa de la red de telefonía móvil del Metro de Madrid, que controlaba a través de su filial Inertelco, y que le ha supuesto unos ingresos de 37,2 millones de euros, según ha informado la compañía de tecnología y defensa.
La operación, que ha implicado una valoración (equity value) de Metrocall en 70,8 millones de euros, ha supuesto los citados ingresos para Indra tras descontar intereses de minoritarios (la compañía Next Generation S.A. controla un 12,5% de Inertelco).
Metrocall es la empresa encargada de prestar la cobertura de telefonía móvil en el Metro de Madrid a los distintos operadores. Esta empresa fue creada en 2003 y estaba participada al 60% por la filial de Indra y al 40% por Metro de Madrid. En concreto, Indra posee el 87,5% de Inertelco, mientras que el otro 12,5% está en manos del empresario Lalo Azcona, ex presidente de Tecnocom, compañía adquirida por Indra en 2017.
Cellnex resultó la compañía elegida para quedarse con la participación de Indra en un proceso de venta en el que competía con la australiana BAI.
Metrocall mantiene desde 2005 un convenio con las tres principales operadoras de telefonía móvil de España, Telefónica, Vodafone y Orange, para que estas puedan acceder a su infraestructura y prestar servicios de telefonía móvil en el suburbano madrileño.
