Indra reducirá sus emisiones por consumo energético un 50% en 2030 y será neutra en carbono en 2050

MADRIDActualizado:
Indra destacó este jueves su compromiso con los objetivos de cambio climático aprobados por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), que implica reducir un 50% sus emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero derivadas del consumo de combustible fósil y electricidad en 2030, para allanar el camino hacia la descarbonización completa que pretende alcanzar en 2050.
Estos son los principales compromisos que la compañía española destacó en un comunicado publicado este jueves, en el que asegura que se alinea con los objetivos marcados por la Agenda 2030 y el Acuerdo de París. Esta última cumbre, orquestada por la ONU, pretende limitar el calentamiento global a 1,5 grados por año.
Por otro lado, Indra también se propone reducir a cero emisiones derivadas del consumo energético para 2040, y reducir al 50% las emisiones de alcance 3 producidas en 2019. Todos estos objetivos han sido ya aprobados por la Comisión de Sostenibilidad de Indra.
La compañía confirmó que estos compromisos son globales, por lo que se deberán implementar en los casi 200 centros de trabajo de más de 40 países en los que la Indra está presente. La empresa cuenta con una plantilla de cerca de 50.000 empleados, a los que se les suma 7.000 proveedores.
Para conseguir alcanzar estas metas climáticas, la compañía ha decidido poner en marcha diferentes iniciativas para implantar medidas de eficiencia energética, incrementar el uso de energía verde, realizar compras con menor huella de carbono y promover una movilidad más sostenible, entre otras.
