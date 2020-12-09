Estás leyendo: El Gobierno adjudica el mantenimiento de Radar Covid a Indra por 1,7 millones

Público
Público

El Gobierno adjudica el mantenimiento de Radar Covid a Indra por 1,7 millones

La aplicación oficial para el control de la pandemia ha registrado hasta la fecha más de 5,58 millones de descargas.

Una persona utiliza desde su teléfono móvil la aplicación ‘Radar Covid’. E.P./Óscar Cañas
Una persona utiliza desde su teléfono móvil la aplicación ‘Radar Covid’. Óscar Cañas / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Gobierno ha adjudicado por la vía de urgencia a Indra un contrato con varios servicios de mantenimiento de la aplicación de rastreo Radar Covid por importe de 1.740.101 euros y un plazo de 24 meses.

El contrato, que incluye también servicios de soporte y evolución de la app, se realiza una vez expirado el contrato para la puesta en marcha del piloto de la aplicación.

El Ejecutivo destaca que la tramitación de este contrato permitirá el desarrollo de Radar Covid, una herramienta que puede contribuir de manera significativa a la contención de la pandemia y que en la actualidad ha registrado más de 5,58 millones de descargas.

Para el Gobierno, ante la evolución de la situación sanitaria, se perfila como una herramienta de gran utilidad para apoyar el traceo de contactos y contribuir así a contener la transmisión del Covid-19.

En cuanto a la adjudicación a Indra, el Gobierno sostiene que es la única compañía que puede responder de forma inmediata y realizar la prestación en el plazo requerido, teniendo en cuenta la experiencia que ha adquirido estos meses en relación a esta aplicación.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público