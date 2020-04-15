Estás leyendo: El INE confirma el frenazo de la inflación en marzo por la caída del petróleo

El INE confirma el frenazo de la inflación en marzo por la caída del petróleo

La tasa anual de ipc baja al 0,0%, una décima inferior al dato provisional avanzado a finales del mes pasado y siete décimas inferior a la de febrero.

Instalaciones de la Reserva Estratégica de Petróleo de EEUU, en Freeport (Texas, EEUU). REUTERS / Richard Carson
MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

La tasa anual del Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) en España fue finalmente del 0,0% en de marzo, dijo el miércoles el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), una décima inferior al dato provisional avanzado a finales del mes pasado y siete décimas inferior a la de febrero.

El dato confirma así un fuerte estancamiento de los precios respecto a la tasa del 0,7% del mes anterior, vinculado al desplome del petróleo y su impacto en el transporte.

Sin embargo, el INE advirtió que la abrupta caída de la actividad comercial causada por la declaración del estado de alarma el pasado 14 de marzo para contener el coronavirus no se refleja todavía en las cifras publicadas el miércoles, ya que la recogida de precios para calcular la cifra del IPC se realiza en las tres primeras semanas del mes.

No obstante, el INE advirtió que los efectos de las duras medidas de confinamiento sí se dejarán notar en el dato del mes de abril.

Por su parte, la tasa revisada de variación anual del IPCA (índice de precios armonizado para su comparación con la UE) se situó en el mes de marzo en el 0,1%, una décima inferior al dato original y ocho décimas por debajo de la registrada el mes anterior.

En términos mensuales, los precios bajaron un 0,4% entre marzo y febrero de 2020, según el informe, frente a la caída provisional del 0,3% y el 0,1% que bajaron en febrero.

Por su parte, la tasa anual de la inflación subyacente, que no incluye componentes volátiles como la energía o los alimentos, se mantuvo en el 1,1%.

