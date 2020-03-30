Estás leyendo: El IPC sedesploma en marzo por el coronavirus y la caída del petróleo

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El IPC sedesploma en marzo por el  coronavirus y la caída del petróleo

La tasa interanual del índice de precios al consumo (IPC) bajó seis décimas en marzo de 2020, hasta el 0,1%, según el avance del INE, que destacó el efecto bajista de la caída del precio de la gasolina.

Surtidores de una gasolinera de Repsol. REUTERS
Surtidores de una gasolinera de Repsol. REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

El impacto del coronavirus y el desplome del precio del petróleo por el pulso entre Arabia Saudí y Rusia se dejaron notar en la evolución en los precios en España en el mes de marzo, según los datos provisionales del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) que mostró que los precios apenas crecieron respecto al mismo mes del año pasado.

La tasa interanual del índice de precios al consumo (IPC) bajó seis décimas en marzo de 2020, hasta el 0,1%, según el avance del INE.

Con este desplome, el IPC interanual encadena dos meses de retrocesos, en los que ha perdido un punto entero, desde el 1,1% de enero al 0,1% de marzo.

El organismo estadístico ha atribuido la disminución de la tasa interanual del IPC al abaratamiento de los carburantes y combustibles, frente a la subida de precios que registraron en marzo de 2019.

Además, los precios bajaron un 0,3% entre marzo y febrero de 2020, según el INE.

Por su parte, el IPCA o IPC armonizado para su comparación con los socios de la UE, se situó en el 0,2% interanual, frente al 0,9% de febrero.

El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de marzo el próximo 15 de abril.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú