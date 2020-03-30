El IPC sedesploma en marzo por el  coronavirus y la caída del petróleo

madridActualizado:
El impacto del coronavirus y el desplome del precio del petróleo por el pulso entre Arabia Saudí y Rusia se dejaron notar en la evolución en los precios en España en el mes de marzo, según los datos provisionales del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) que mostró que los precios apenas crecieron respecto al mismo mes del año pasado.
La tasa interanual del índice de precios al consumo (IPC) bajó seis décimas en marzo de 2020, hasta el 0,1%, según el avance del INE.
Con este desplome, el IPC interanual encadena dos meses de retrocesos, en los que ha perdido un punto entero, desde el 1,1% de enero al 0,1% de marzo.
El organismo estadístico ha atribuido la disminución de la tasa interanual del IPC al abaratamiento de los carburantes y combustibles, frente a la subida de precios que registraron en marzo de 2019.
Además, los precios bajaron un 0,3% entre marzo y febrero de 2020, según el INE.
Por su parte, el IPCA o IPC armonizado para su comparación con los socios de la UE, se situó en el 0,2% interanual, frente al 0,9% de febrero.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de marzo el próximo 15 de abril.
