La inflación anota otro leve repunte en marzo

La tasa anual del IPC escala dos décimas hasta el 1,3% por los carburantes y los precios de la luz,  según el dato adelantado del INE.

Surtidores de una estación de servicio en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Los precios al consumidor en términos armonizados con la UE aumentaron un 1,3% interanual en marzo (dos décimas más que en febrero), según mostraron el jueves los indicadores adelantados del Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE) para el tercer mes del año.

Se trata de su segundo repunte consecutivo tras el de febrero y su nivel más alto desde el pasado mes de noviembre, según el indicador adelantado publicado este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

El organismo estadístico ha atribuido el repunte de la tasa interanual del IPC al encarecimiento de los carburantes y al hecho de que los precios de la electricidad bajaron menos en marzo de este año que en igual mes de 2018.

La tasa interanual de marzo es la trigésimo primera tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,3% superiores a los de hace un año. Con el dato de marzo, el IPC suma cinco meses consecutivos con tasas interanuales inferiores al 2%.

En términos mensuales, el IPC avanzó un 0,4% en marzo, su mayor alza en este mes desde 2016, cuando los precios aumentaron un 0,6%.

Los datos del INE también mostraron que el Indicador adelantado del Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC sin armonizar con la UE) aumentó igualmente un 1,3% en marzo en términos interanuales, frente al 1,1% de febrero.

El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de marzo el próximo 12 de abril.

