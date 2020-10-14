La Inspección de Trabajo considera falsos autónomos a más de 3.000 repartidores de Amazon

madridActualizado:
La Inspección de Trabajo ha concluido que más de 3.000 repartidores de Amazon en Madrid y Barcelona son falsos autónomos, además de interponer requerimientos de cotizaciones pendientes a la Seguridad Social, tras sendas denuncias de UGT.
Según el periódico El País, que ha adelantado la noticia, esta actuación alcanza a 4.046 repartidores del gigante de comercio digital.
Con esta conclusión de la Inspección de Trabajo, el nombre de Amazon se suma
a la lista de las plataformas digitales de reparto que reciben un correctivo de este organismo público.
La batalla contra los falsos autónomos es un punto importante de las actuaciones de la Inspección de Trabajo durante estos últimos años, tras la llegada de plataformas como Deliveroo o Glovo.
"Las nuevas tecnologías están cambiando la forma de prestar el trabajo. Lo que antes no se encontraba ahora sí, por eso se hacen las actuaciones. No se puede usar este régimen si realmente el trabajador no es autónomo", explica a Público Ana Ercoreca, inspectora de trabajo y directora del sindicato de Inspectores de Trabajo y Seguridad Social.
Esta noticia llega unas semanas más tarde de que el Tribunal Supremo dictara que los riders son falsos autónomos.
