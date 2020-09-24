Diario Público
Falsos autónomos Glovo pide "un marco regulatorio adecuado" y los tuiteros responden: "Se llama Estatuto de los Trabajadores"

El Tribunal Supremo reconoció este miércoles que la relación entre un repartidor y la empresa Glovo tiene naturaleza laboral. Según la sentencia, Glovo no es una mera intermediaria en la contratación de servicios entre comercios y repartidores, sino una empresa que presta servicios de recadería y mensajería fijando las condiciones esenciales para la prestación de los mismos.

Un golpe a la práctica de los falsos autónomos que algunas empresas de reparto a domicilio vienen practicando desde su implantación.

Tras conocerse la noticia, Glovo publicó un tuit en su perfil oficial, asegurando respetar la sentencia del Supremo y con un mensaje: "Esperamos la definición de un marco regulatorio adecuado por parte del Gobierno y Europa".

Los tuiteros han reaccionado a este mensaje con contundencia y concreción: "Se llama Estatuto de los Trabajadores". Es más, han respondido con palabras, imágenes y enlaces para que no quede ninguna duda:

