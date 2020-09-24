El Tribunal Supremo reconoció este miércoles que la relación entre un repartidor y la empresa Glovo tiene naturaleza laboral. Según la sentencia, Glovo no es una mera intermediaria en la contratación de servicios entre comercios y repartidores, sino una empresa que presta servicios de recadería y mensajería fijando las condiciones esenciales para la prestación de los mismos.
Un golpe a la práctica de los falsos autónomos que algunas empresas de reparto a domicilio vienen practicando desde su implantación.
Tras conocerse la noticia, Glovo publicó un tuit en su perfil oficial, asegurando respetar la sentencia del Supremo y con un mensaje: "Esperamos la definición de un marco regulatorio adecuado por parte del Gobierno y Europa".
Desde Glovo respetamos la sentencia del Supremo y esperamos la definición de un marco regulatorio adecuado por parte del Gobierno y Europa: https://t.co/iPHanLcBuz
— Glovo (@Glovo_ES) September 23, 2020
Los tuiteros han reaccionado a este mensaje con contundencia y concreción: "Se llama Estatuto de los Trabajadores". Es más, han respondido con palabras, imágenes y enlaces para que no quede ninguna duda:
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) September 24, 2020
Estatuto de los Trabajadores.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) September 24, 2020
Estatuto de los trabajadores.
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) September 24, 2020
No os queda más remedio que respetarla. Y la regulación ya existe, se llama Estatuto de los Trabajadores, que indica a quien aplica en su artículo 1, apartado 1, repartidores de Glovo incluidos.
— BoSNio (@__BoSNio) September 24, 2020
De nada.https://t.co/vSeNxj6ok5
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) September 24, 2020
El marco regulatorio se llama estatuto de los trabajadores, leanlo
— Cristina (@crisdromeda) September 24, 2020
Ya está regulado, no como os gustaría pero ya lo está
— Triki Enfurecido (@kamaradanikolai) September 24, 2020
Estatuto de los trabajadores.
— adrodan (@adrodamn) September 24, 2020
Millenials descubren el Estatuto de los Trabajadores.https://t.co/TneGDGwyBB
— ChocolateSexy (@fenixzintas) September 24, 2020
