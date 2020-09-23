Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo reconoce la relación laboral entre Glovo y un repartidor

Derechos laborales El Tribunal Supremo reconoce la relación laboral entre Glovo y un repartidor

Según la sentencia, Glovo no es una mera intermediaria en la contratación de servicios entre comercios y repartidores, sino una empresa que presta servicios de recadería y mensajería fijando las condiciones esenciales para la prestación de los mismos.

'Rider' de Glovo, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS
El Tribunal Supremo ha reconocido que la relación entre un repartidor y la empresa Glovo tiene naturaleza laboral, y ha rechazado elevar la cuestión al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE). 

En un comunicado, el Pleno de la Sala Cuarta del Tribunal Supremo señala que ha estimado el primer motivo del recurso de casación para la unificación de doctrina interpuesto por la empresa tras una sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) de marzo de este año.

En dicho fallo, el TSJC consideró como falso autónomo a un exrepartidor de Glovo despedido en 2017 tras dos años de servicio, y obligó a su readmisión o a indemnizarlo.

Ahora, el Tribunal Supremo ratifica dicho criterio al entender que concurren las notas definitorias del contrato de trabajo, examinando en particular las de dependencia y ajenidad.

Para el Supremo, Glovo no es una mera intermediaria en la contratación de servicios entre comercios y repartidores, sino una empresa que presta servicios de recadería y mensajería fijando las condiciones esenciales para la prestación de dicho servicio.

Además, es titular de los activos esenciales para la realización de la actividad, los repartidores o riders

Estos trabajadores no disponen de una organización empresarial propia y autónoma, sino que prestan su servicio "insertados" en la organización de trabajo del empleador.

