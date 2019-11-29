Público
'Riders' El Tribunal Superior de Madrid dicta que los trabajadores de Glovo son falsos autónomos

La sentencia da la razón a un 'rider' que denunció a la empresa por despido improcedente. La decisión del Tribunal sentará un precedente para los próximos casos.

Repartidor de Glovo. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La Justicia sienta precedente en el debate sobre la situación laboral de los riders o repartidores. Los 17 magistrados del Pleno del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid han dictado criterio, con unanimidad, sobre los riders de la plataforma Glovo y han establecido que los repartidores son falsos autónomos, según adelanta eldiario.es.

Así, el TSJ determina que la relación entre ambas partes, empresa y repartidor, es la laboral y condena a Glovo por despido improcedente. La plataforma deberá readmitir al trabajador que denunció su despido y tendrá que pagarle los sueldos de tramitación o indemnizarle con 2.426,70 euros. 

Luis Suárez Machota, abogado del trabajador, declara en el eldiario.es que "es una sentencia muy importante". Esta decisión supone un cambio de criterio respecto a las otras sentencias en las que el Tribunal otorgaba razón a la empresa, ahora la Justicia ha sentado un precedente para los próximos casos.

