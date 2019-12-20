Público
Intrum adquiere una cartera de fallidos de CaixaBank valorada en 865 millones

Esta operación es la octava cartera adquirida por el fondo sueco en 2019, y la segunda esta semana tras la cerrada con BBVA.

Sede de Caixabank en Barcelona. REUTERS

Intrum ha alcanzado un acuerdo con CaixaBank para la adquisición de una cartera de créditos fallidos, en su mayoría préstamos a consumidores y empresas, con un valor nominal de 865 millones de euros.

Según destaca Intrum, con esta adquisición, da un paso más en su estrategia de inversión en España, reforzando su posicionamiento como el socio de referencia de las principales entidades financieras.

La cartera, denominada Astún, cuenta con más de 105.000 expedientes correspondientes en su mayoría a préstamos al consumo y otros productos bancarios de personas físicas y jurídicas.

Esta operación supone la octava cartera adquirida por Intrum en 2019, y la segunda esta semana tras la reciente adquisición de otra cartera unsecured de 2.500 millones al BBVA.

