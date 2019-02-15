El IPC anual se modera al 1% en enero por la contención de los alimentos

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) registró en enero una subida anual del 1%, dos décimas menos respecto a la inflación anual de diciembre, debido fundamentalmente a la contención de los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas durante su periodo.
También influyó que los precios del transporte cayeron durante los últimos doce meses gracias a que los carburantes subieron en enero de 2019 menos que en el mismo mes de 2018, según los datos definitivos de IPC publicado este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
La evolución mensual muestra que los precios de consumo cayeron un 1,3% respecto a diciembre, un descenso en línea con el del 1,1% del mes de enero del año anterior y que suele estar marcado por la campaña de las rebajas.
