Con el dato de junio, el IPC interanual encadena su sexta tasa positiva consecutiva y continúa en sus niveles más altos desde 2017.

Gasolinera de Repsol ubicada en Madrid. E.P./Ricardo Rubio
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) subió un 0,4% en junio en relación al mes anterior y situó su tasa interanual en el 2,6%, una décima por debajo de la de mayo, según los datos avanzados publicados este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Con el dato de junio, el IPC interanual encadena su sexta tasa positiva consecutiva y continúa en sus niveles más altos desde 2017.

Según Estadística, a la moderación del IPC hasta el 2,6% contribuyeron principalmente los carburantes y combustibles, cuyos precios aumentaron en junio menos de lo que lo hicieron en igual mes de 2020.

En tasa mensual, el IPC aumentó un 0,4% en junio, una décimas menos que en mayo, y ya suma cuatro meses consecutivos de ascensos.

El INE incorpora en el avance de datos del IPC una estimación de la inflación subyacente (sin alimentos no elaborados ni productos energéticos), que cifra para junio en un 0,2% interanual, lo mismo que en mayo y tasa casi 2,5 puntos inferior al índice general.

En el sexto mes de 2021, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 2,4%. Si este dato se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA no experimentaría variación respecto a mayo.

Por su parte, el indicador adelantado del IPCA subió un 0,4% en tasa mensual. El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de junio el próximo 14 de julio.

