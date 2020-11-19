Estás leyendo: Prisa convoca un consejo extraordinario para estudiar la oferta de compra de Blas Herrero

En la reunión que se celebrará mañana, se evaluará la venta al empresario Blas Herrero, propietario de Kiss Media, para hacerse con todo el negocio de medios de comunicación del grupo.

El propietario de Kiss FM, Blas Herrero.
El propietario de Kiss FM, Blas Herrero. EFE

Prisa ha convocado una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Administración para mañana, viernes, para estudiar la oferta del empresario Blas Herrero, propietario de Kiss Media, para hacerse con todo el negocio de medios de comunicación del grupo. Fuentes cercanas al conglomerado mediático han informado de la convocatoria de la citada reunión, en la que se estudiará la citada oferta, dada a conocer este jueves.

El importe de la compra propuesta por el empresario asturiano junto a otros inversores no se ha hecho público, aunque algunos medios apuntan a 200 millones de euros, una cantidad "irrisoria" para parte de los principales accionistas de Prisa, según otras fuentes cercanas a la operación.

La propuesta de compra, que se materializará en efectivo, se dirige al 100% de los negocios de radio y prensa de Prisa, que incluye también a Los40, Cadena Dial, As o Cinco Días. Herrero ha precisado que la oferta no incluye, por tanto, la unidad de negocio de educación ni constituye una oferta pública de adquisición de acciones (OPA) de Prisa.

