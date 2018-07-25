La forma trapezoidal del Kit Kat, con sus características cuatro barritas, no es distintiva para ser registrada como marca en la Unión Europea.
Así lo ha decidido el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE en una sentencia hecha pública este miércoles.
Esto supone que los competidores van a poder reproducir productos con una forma similar sin que sean penalizados.
Esta decisión llega después de que en el año 2006 la Oficina de Propiedad Intelectual Europea (EUIPO) aceptase registrar la marca de Nestlé.
Pero existen algunos materiales o marcas catalogados como muy curiosos que quizás muchos no imaginan que pueden contar con un registro.
¿Quieres conocer los ejemplos más destacados? Te lo contamos aquí.
