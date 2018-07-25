Público
Kit Kat La UE impide a Nestlé registrar la forma del Kit Kat

La Oficina de Propiedad Intelectual concluye que el diseño de la chocolatina no es distintiva para ser registrada como marca

Chocolatinas Kit Kat, de Nestlé, con sus características cuatro barras tridimensionales. / HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS)

La forma trapezoidal del Kit Kat, con sus características cuatro barritas, no es distintiva para ser registrada como marca en la Unión Europea.

Así lo ha decidido el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE en una sentencia hecha pública este miércoles.

Esto supone que los competidores van a poder reproducir productos con una forma similar sin que sean penalizados.

Esta decisión llega después de que en el año 2006 la Oficina de Propiedad Intelectual Europea (EUIPO) aceptase registrar la marca de Nestlé.

