La forma del Kit Kat no es distintiva para ser registrada como marca en la UE, pero hay materiales y marcas curiosas que sí lo han logrado superar el filtro de la Oficina de Propiedad Intelectual Europea (EUIPO).

- Un productor de dardos intentó comercializar "el olor a cerveza amarga fuerte" en su gama de dardos de 1994. Esto supuso un verdadero dolor de cabeza para los registradores de propiedad intelectual. En Reino Unido sigue siendo el único olor catalogado junto a los neumáticos con olor a rosas.

- El atleta olímpico Mo Farah registró su símbolo: el Mobot. Pero no fue el único en hacerlo. Usain Bolt también patentó su característica pose de celebración de rayo. Una imagen muy repetida en los Juegos Olímpicos.

- En 2014, la cantante Taylor Swift lanzó la canción This Sick Beat dentro del disco Shake It Off. La estadounidense decidió registrar la letra de su sencillo como marca. Pero no fue la única, también lo hizo con otras canciones como Party like it's 1989. Uno de los motivos de esta decisión fue la de garantizar sus propios derechos de comercialización.

- El director creativo de Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, registró su marca, incluyendo su coleta y las gafas que le representan. Más tarde, Lagerfeld entró en una disputa con la compañía New Balance. El fabricante de accesorios deportivos presentó una demanda en la que reclamaba que habían copiado su logotipo pero, en vez de tener la N de New Balance, estaba sustituida por una K.

- En 1995, el fabricante de golosinas Cadbury registró un color específico para empaquetar el chocolate. Se trataba de un tono púrpura, llamado Panatone 2685C. Unos años después, el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Reino Unido rechazó la solicitud porque uno de sus mayores competidores, Nestlé, planteó una serie de objeciones.

- El autor de Tarzán de los monos intento patentar la marca del grito de Tarzan. Incluso se describía cómo era ese grito: "Consiste en una serie de diez sonidos, alternando el pecho y los registros de falsete de la voz".