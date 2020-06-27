Estás leyendo: L'Oréal elimina las palabras blanco y claro de sus cremas para blanquear la piel

Racismo L'Oréal elimina las palabras blanco y claro de sus cremas para blanquear la piel 

Unilever ya había tomado la decisión ante la tensión generada tras el asesinato de George Floyd, que provocó una ola de protestas antirracistas en todo el mundo. Johnson & Johnson dejará de vender sus productos en Asia y Oriente Medio.

Crema blanqueadora de Garnier, una de las marcas de L'Oreal.
reuters

L’Oréal, la mayor compañía de cosméticos del mundo, eliminará palabras con referencias a "blanco", "claro" y "luz" de sus productos para la piel de aplicación nocturna.

Así lo aseguró una portavoz de la empresa el viernes, un día después de que Unilever hiciese un anuncio similar ante crecientes críticas en redes sociales.

Unilever y L’Oréal son dos grandes actores en el mercado mundial de cremas para blanquear la piel.

Estas son utilizadas en muchos países de Asia, África y el Caribe, donde la piel clara a menudo se considera deseable.

Unilever, en particular, ha sido criticado por su marca Fair & Lovely.

Las críticas se han producido en un contexto de atención mundial en la injusticia racial después de semanas de protestas provocadas por la muerte de George Floyd.

Floyd, un hombre negro, falleció cuando estaba bajo custodia policial en Estados Unidos.

Los productos de L’Oréal incluyen a Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson fue un paso más allá y anunció que dejaría de vender cremas para blanquear la piel.

En concreto, las que se venden en Asia y Oriente Medio bajo su marca Neutrogena and Clean & Clear.

