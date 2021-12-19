La luz alcanzará este lunes su quinto récord en seis días al dispararse hasta los 339,84 euros/MWh

Actualizado:
El precio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista (pool) se ha situado para mañana, 20 de diciembre, en 339,84 euros el megavatio hora (MWh), lo que supone un aumento de más del 6 % respecto al fijado para hoy, en el que será su precio más alto de la serie histórica por segundo día consecutivo.
