Decenas de Bomberos de la Generalitat se manifiestan desde primera hora de la mañana por el centro de Barcelona ante la "falta de respuesta" a sus reivindicaciones laborales por parte de la Generalitat, según fuentes sindicales.
Los bomberos se han concentrado en la confluencia de la avenida Diagonal con rambla de Catalunya y han bajado por esta vía hasta la sede de la Conselleria de Economía, donde se han puesto los cascos y la chaqueta de su uniforme y han lanzado algunos petardos.
La Conselleria estaba protegida por media docena de furgonetas de los Mossos d'Esquadra y, tras una media hora ante el edificio, los bomberos se han dirigido hacia la sede de Interior, situada en el paseo de Sant Joan de la capital catalana.
Los manifestantes tienen previsto dirigirse después al Parlament, donde el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, tiene hoy una comparecencia.
