Marta Álvarez une a la presidencia de El Corte Inglés la de la Fundación Ramón Areces

La empresaria tomará el relevo en el cargo del veterano Florencio Lasaga. La fundación es el primer accionista del grupo de grandes almacenes.

Marta Álvarez, presidenta de El Corte Inglés y de la Fundación Ramón Areces. CEDIDA/Fundación Ramón Areces

MADRID

El patronato de la Fundación Ramón Areces, que se ha reunido este martes en Madrid, ha nombrado por unanimidad nueva presidenta a Marta Álvarez, presidenta de El Corte Inglés, que tomará el relevo en el cargo al veterano Florencio Lasaga, según ha informado la fundación en un comunicado.

En concreto, este nombramiento se produce a una propuesta realizada por la vicepresidenta de la fundación y hermana de Marta, Cristina Álvarez, que ha sido refrendado unánimamente por todos los patronos de la Fundación.

Con el nombramiento de Marta Álvarez, la entidad vuelve a asumir el cargo de presidente de El Corte Inglés y de la Fundación Ramón Areces, máximo accionista del grupo con el 37,4% del capital, en la misma persona, como ya ocurriera anteriormente con Ramón Areces e Isidoro Álvarez.

De esta forma y tras esta designación se da estabilidad a la compañía de cara a proyectos futuros de ambas instituciones, además de dotarle de estabilidad accionarial de cara a las entidades financieras, clientes, empleados y proveedores del grupo.

