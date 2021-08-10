Estás leyendo: MásMóvil toma el control del consejo de Euskaltel tras la opa

Público
Público

MásMóvil toma el control del consejo de Euskaltel tras la opa

La CNMV suspenderá la cotización de la operadora de telecomunicaciones vasca tras el cierre de los mercados del 17 de agosto.

Una tienda de Euskaltel.
Una tienda de Euskaltel. EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

MásMóvil ha tomado este martes el control del consejo de administración de Euskaltel después del triunfo de su OPA la semana pasada con la que se hizo con el 97,66% de los títulos, y su consejero delegado, Meinrad Spenger, se ha situado al frente del operador vasco.

Entre las figuras que han dejado el consejo del operador vasco se encuentran el consejero delegado, José Miguel García, así como los dirigentes del fondo británico Zegona, principal accionista de Euskaltel hasta su venta, así como el resto de consejeros dominicales y las consejeras independientes consejeras independientes Belén Amatriaín, y Ana García Frau. García pasará a ocupar el rol de asesor externo de MásMóvil, según un comunicado de la compañía.

El nuevo consejo mantiene a varios integrantes del anterior como el presidente no ejecutivo, Xabier Iturbe, así como a los consejeros independientes, Beatriz Mato, ex consejera de la Xunta de Galicia, e Iñaki Alzaga, presidente de Nortegas.

Asimismo, el consejero delegado de Inveready y vicepresidente segundo del operador, Josep María Echarri, será consejero externo, o José Germán López, consejero ejecutivo de MásMóvil, lo será también de Euskaltel. Además, se han unido los consejeros dominicales Stefano Bosio, Jorge Lluch y Miguel Segura, en representación de los accionistas Providence, KKR y Cinven.

Meinrad Spenger será el nuevo consejero delegado y Xabier Iturbe, el presidente no ejecutivo

Todos los nombramientos deberán ser refrendados por la junta de accionistas, ya que MásMóvil será, cuando se ejecute la venta forzosa, el único accionista de Euskaltel. Esta venta forzosa, por la que MásMóvil comprará a 11 euros el título el 2,33% que no controla.

A petición de su nuevo dueño, la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) suspenderá la cotización de Euskaltel tras el cierre de los mercados del 17 de agosto. Euskaltel lleva cotizando en bolsa desde 2015 y en la actualidad sus títulos están valorados en 10,96 euros. Su salida de Bolsa dejará a Telefónica como único operador de telefonía en el mercado continuo español, tras la exclusión de MásMóvil el año pasado tras la OPA de los fondos Cinven, KKR y Providence.

En la comunicación a la CNMV, MásMóvil ha señalado que el consejo ha adoptado "distintos acuerdos de negocio y organizativo, dentro de la estrategia de integración de Euskaltel en el Grupo Másmóvil".

El nuevo grupo contará con 3.000 millones de euros de ingresos y más de 2.000 empleados. Así, contará con más de 14 millones de servicios de móvil y banda ancha y 26 millones de hogares pasados por fibra óptica.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público