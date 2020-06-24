Estás leyendo: Mercadona planea acelerar el ritmo de aperturas en Portugal hasta alcanzar 150 supermercados

Mercadona planea acelerar el ritmo de aperturas en Portugal hasta alcanzar 150 supermercados

El grupo de supermercados, que este año invertirá 140 millones en el país vecino, quiere aterrizar en Lisboa en 2023. 

Una tienda de Mercadona en Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Mercadona planea acelerar el ritmo de apertura de supermercados en Portugal y abrir 20 por año como parte de un plan de expansión para alcanzar 150 tiendas en el país luso, según revela el periódico Jornal Economico.

El rotativo, que cita a directora de Relaciones Externas internacionales de la compañía, Elena Aldana, señala que la compañía valenciana quiere aterrizar en Lisboa en 2022 o 2023. "No se trata solo de llegar a Lisboa, tenemos que crear toda la infraestructura, una plataforma logística, tener oficinas más grandes de las que ya tenemos en Lisboa, eso es mucho", explica.

Tras una interrupción causada por la pandemia del Covid-19, la compañía presidida por Juan Roig abrió un supermercado en Aveiro hace dos semanas, y este jueves abrirá otro en Santo Tirso.

La cadena de supermercados valenciana invirtió 220 millones de euros en Portugal entre 2016 y 2019 y este año invertirá 140 millones de euros. "Queremos llegar a todo el país, queremos llegar a 150 tiendas y para eso tenemos un plan de inversión", señala Aldana.

"A medida que el proyecto crezca, sí, invertiremos más, aceleraremos nuestro plan de expansión", dijo. "Ahora estamos abriendo diez tiendas al año, pero esperamos abrir 20 tiendas al año para acelerar. Ya veremos cuánto aumentará la inversión, pero lo bueno es que la empresa no tiene deudas, trabaja con sus propios recursos y siempre hemos dicho que en Portugal estamos aquí para quedarnos y que es un proyecto a largo plazo", ha explicado

