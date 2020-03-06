Estás leyendo: Merlin toma el 34% de la socimi Silicius a cambio de tres centros comerciales

Merlin toma el 34% de la socimi Silicius a cambio de tres centros comerciales

La operación se enmarca en el plan de la inmobiliaria del grupo Mazabi para reforzar su cartera de activos de cara a su salto al Mercado Continuo de la Bolsa.

La entrada del centro comercial Thader, de Murcia.
La entrada del centro comercial Thader, de Murcia.

MADRID

AGENCIAS

Merlin Properties ha tomado el 34% de Silicius Real Estate en canje por aportarle tres centros comerciales con una valoración conjunta de aproximadamente 175 millones de euros.

La operación supone transferir a la socimi del grupo Mazabi los inmuebles de La Fira en Reus (Tarragona), Thader en Murcia y Leroy Merlin de Nassica en Getafe (Madrid) y ha sido asesorada por el equipo de real estate de KPMG.

Silicius Real Estate Socimi, gestionada por Mazabi, cerró el ejercicio 2019 con un portfolio de 35 activos con cerca de 200.000 metros cuadrados repartidos por toda España y con un valor bruto de 442 millones.

El objetivo de la socimi es que el valor de su cartera de activos alcance la cota de los 1.000 millones para saltar al Mercado Continuo de la Bolsa. En paralelo, Silicius ha realizado una segunda operación de canje de activos por acciones con otro inversor, en este caso un family office, que le ha aportado otros tres activos valorados en unos 20 millones.

Tras estas dos transacciones, la socimi del grupo Mazabi asegura contar con una cartera de 41 activos inmobiliarios que presentan un valor bruto de 670 millones de euros.

Ahora, Silicius busca fondos que le aporten recursos con el fin de comprar nuevos activos por valor de 300 millones de euros. En paralelo, asegura estar en negociaciones con "varias" socimis y sociedades inmobiliarias para incorporarlas en la compañía. En este punto, se limitó a apuntar que se trata de firmas "que encajan por filosofía y tipología de activos".

