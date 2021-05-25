Estás leyendo: El Gobierno asegura que el relevo del presidente de Indra "no tiene lecturas políticas"

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno asegura que el relevo del presidente de Indra "no tiene lecturas políticas"

La ministra portavoz asegura que la salida de Fernando Abril-Martorell de la empresa tecnológica entra dentro de la "normalidad" porque "justamente caducaba" ahora su mandato.

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero durante la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros celebrada en el Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/Emilio Naranjo
La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero durante la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros celebrada en el Palacio de la Moncloa. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ha afirmado que el relevo del presidente de Indra, Fernando Abril-Martorell, entra dentro de la "normalidad", teniendo en cuenta que "justamente caducaba" su mandato, sin que exista cualquier otra "lectura política".

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Montero ha agradecido la labor de Abril-Martorell, pero ha recordado que su tiempo como consejero estaba próximo a finalizar y que el ser consejero es condición "sine qua non" para acceder a la plaza de presidente.

Ha afirmado que el Gobierno "valora de forma positiva" la labor de Martorell, que ha comprendido "cuáles eran los elementos que la empresa necesitaba para conquistar mayor cuota de mercado".

La Comisión de Nombramientos, Retribuciones y Gobierno Corporativo de Indra continúa este martes con la deliberación sobre el relevo del presidente de la compañía tecnológica, que comenzó ayer, lunes.

Este cambio se produce después de que lo propusiera el "accionista mayoritario" de Indra, la Sepi (Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales).

La Sepi planteó como sustituto al ingeniero industrial Marc Murtra, patrono de la Fundación La Caixa, informaron fuentes cercanas al Consejo de Administración de Indra.

Este nombramiento deberá ser aprobado por el Consejo de Administración, que primero lo tiene que elegir consejero, y después por la junta de accionistas.

La deliberación en la Comisión de Nombramientos es secreta. 

