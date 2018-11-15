Iratxe García: "Es escandaloso que las mujeres reciban un 40% menos en las pensiones que los hombres"

En el debate de la Eurocámara de este jueves se ha aprobado un informe sobre los servicios de asistencia de la UE para la mejora de la igualdad de género. "Es escandaloso que en la Europa del siglo XXI las mujeres reciban de media un 40% menos en las pensiones que los hombres", ha denunciado la presidenta de la Delegación Socialista Española en el Parlamento Europeo, Iratxe García.
Las peticiones para acabar con la brecha salarial y de las pensiones se han incrementado ya que, según señala la eurodiputada socialista, "el 75% de los cuidadores no remunerados de personas dependientes son mujeres".
También ha querido subrayar la importancia de trabajar en iniciativas para romper con estas brechas y para avanzar en la conciliación de la vida familiar, laboral y en la corresponsabilidad.
"Es necesario que haya un acuerdo por parte del Consejo y se posibiliten en las negociaciones con este Parlamento respecto a la directiva de permisos parentales. Es fundamental, es indispensable”, ha reiterado.
Además, ha destacado otro dato revelador que se extrae del informe que es "cómo las políticas de austeridad han contribuido al deterioro de los servicios públicos tan fundamentales para conseguir este principio de conciliación y de corresponsabilidad".
