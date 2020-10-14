Estás leyendo: Mutua Madrileña desarrolla un servicio al cliente con inteligencia virtual por WhatsApp

Mutua Madrileña desarrolla un servicio al cliente con inteligencia virtual por WhatsApp

El asistente puede contestar sobre más de 1.000 temáticas diferentes y comprende el 90% de las consultas.

La aseguradora Mutua Madrileña atiende a sus clientes por WhatsApp.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO/AGENCIAS

Mutua Madrileña ha implantado un nuevo servicio de atención al cliente a través de Whastapp con su asistente virtual Eme, que puede llegar a atender más de 1.000 temáticas distintas y tiene una ratio de comprensión de las consultas del 90%.

Eme es un asistente virtual desarrollado mediante la inteligencia artificial de Google Cloud que opera las 24 horas de los siete días de la semana y que ha sido reconocido como "caso mundial de éxitos" en el sector seguros, según detalló este miércoles la aseguradora.

Mutua Madrileña cuenta con su software desde hace dos años y su implantación ha permitido quintuplicar el número de consultas respondidas.

Desde que se inició la crisis del coronavirus, el uso del asistente incrementó un 30% y atendió a 100.000 usuarios únicos al mes, además de gestionar más de 150.000 mensajes. La aseguradora prevé alcanzar los dos millones de interacciones con clientes en un año.

El gerente de estrategia digital de Mutua Madrileña, Juan Larrauri, señaló que se trata del "primer y único" servicio de atención al cliente por WhatsApp de una aseguradora en España que une tres tipos de tecnologías complejas: los sistemas de Mutua, la inteligencia artificial de Google Cloud más la tecnología de la aplicación de mensajería.

A través de Eme, cualquier persona, sea o no sea cliente de la aseguradora, puede resolver sus dudas relacionadas con la aseguradora y sus servicios. Por su parte, los clientes recibirán una respuesta personalizada sobre cuestiones como sus recibos o datos de pólizas.

