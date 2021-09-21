National Express, propietario de Alsa, lanza una OPA por su rival Stagecoach

MADRIDActualizado:
El grupo británico de transporte por carretera National Express ha anunciado este martes que está en conversaciones para la compra de su rival Stagecoach, que se materializaría mediante un intercambio accionarial.
Tal y como informa en un comunicado el grupo controlado por la famila Cosmen, los accionistas de Stagecoach recibirían 0,36 nuevas acciones por cada una de las que poseen, lo que daría como resultado que obtendrían la propiedad del 25% de la nueva compañía. Los accionistas de National Express retendrían un 75% de las acciones.
Esta ecuación de canje valora Stagecoach en cerca de 520 millones de euros, lo que supone una prima del 18% respecto a la valoración de los títulos al cierre de la sesión del lunes.
National Express, propietario de la empresa española de autobuses Alsa, calcula unos ahorros de cerca de 40 millones de euros anuales antes de impuestos, gracias a la combinación de ambas compañías.
Además, las dos empresas han destacado que la potencial combinación sería "una propuesta estratégica que conllevaría un crecimiento significativo y sinergias de costes, así como una fuerte creación de valor para ambos grupos de accionistas".
El grupo resultante, con un valor de mercado superior a los 2.000 millones de euros, controlaría un flota de más de 36.000 autobuses.
