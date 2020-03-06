Naturgy vende a BlackRock el 50% del vehículo que controlará su participación en Medgaz

MADRID
Naturgy incorporará al fondo Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund (GEPIF) de BlackRock como socio financiero en la operación de compra del 34,05% de Medgaz tras venderle el 50% del vehículo que controlará su participación en el gasoducto submarino entre España y Argelia.
En concreto, GEPIF adquirirá dicho porcentaje al mismo precio al que Naturgy compró la participación del 34,05% de Medgaz a Mubadala, el fondo soberano de Abu Dhabi, según ha informado este jueves la compañía presidida por Francisco Reynés a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En concreto, el pasado mes de octubre la energética adquirió el 34,05% del gasoducto por 445 millones de euros a través de un vehículo, que podía dar entrada a un socio financiero, tal y como se ha materializado con GEPIF. Dicho vehículo se financiará con un préstamo sin recurso de 260 millones de euros para optimizar su estructura de capital.
La entrada de GEPIF en dicho vehículo se podrá ejercer una vez se cierre la transacción con Mubadala, pendiente de obtener la aprobación de las autoridades competentes durante las próximas semanas.
De ejercitarse la opción, Naturgy y GEPIF controlarán al 50% el vehículo que ostentará el 49% de Medgaz (tras la adquisición del 34,05% a Mubadala y la aportación de la participación actual de Naturgy en Medgaz del 14,95% al mismo precio) y la operación en su conjunto no habrá supuesto salida de caja para Naturgy.
La energética ha resaltado que esta operación es consistente con su Plan Estratégico 2018-2022, que se centra en inversiones que generen valor para el accionista, con flujos de caja estables, predecibles y de bajo riesgo, "como lo demuestra el hecho de que el 100% de la capacidad del gasoducto ya está contratada con acuerdos tipo send or pay en EUR hasta 2031, con contrapartes de sólida solvencia".
