Norges Bank aflora una participación del 3,06% en BBVA

El brazo inversor del fondo soberano noruego se convierte en el segundo inversor principal del banco, por detrás de BlackRock.

Edificio de 'La Vela' de BBVA, en la zona norte de Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
MADRID

Actualizado:

SERVIMEDIA

El brazo inversor del fondo soberano noruego Norges Bank ha aflorado una participación del 3,066% del capital de BBVA, según los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Esta participación accionarial tiene un valor aproximado de 947,65 millones de euros, según los valores de cotización actuales, situados en 4,63 euros por título.

El grueso de la posición de Norges Bank, por una participación equivalente al 3,051%, es inversión directa en acciones y el 0,015% restante lo tiene a través de instrumentos financieros.

Norgues Bank se convierte así en el segundo inversor principal de BBVA, por detrás de BlackRock, que declara el 5,917% del capital de la entidad financiera.

En el último año, la acción de BBVA cayó cerca de un 0,3%, ya que su valor a 3 de febrero de 2019 se situaba en 4,9 euros.

La posición de Norges Bank la registró CNNV con fecha del pasado día 31, después de que el banco presentase los resultados correspondientes al año pasado.

Su beneficio se redujo un 35% y se situó en 3.512 millones de euros al no repetir las plusvalías de la venta del negocio en Chile cosechada el año previo y tras realizar un ajuste milmillonario del fondo de comercio en su filial de Estados Unidos.

