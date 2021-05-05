Opdenergy aparca su salida a Bolsa por las "inestables" condiciones del mercado

madridActualizado:
Opdenergy ha cancelado su oferta pública para salir a bolsa debido a la volatilidad de los valores de energía verde en los mercados financieros, según dijo el miércoles el grupo español de energía renovable.
"Tras consultar con las entidades coordinadoras globales de la oferta, Banco Santander SA y Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, (la empresa y los accionistas) han decidido posponer la oferta y la admisión, a la vista de las inestables condiciones de los mercados en su conjunto y para las compañías de energías renovables", dijo el grupo en una nota la CNMV.
Por ello, "quedan sin efecto las órdenes de suscripción e indicaciones de interés recibidas de los inversores en la oferta", añadió.
Según dijo antes una fuente consultada por Reuters, la empresa sigue queriendo salir a bolsa en el futuro, pero ha frenado una operación con la que pretendía captar unos 375 millones de euros (450,45 millones de dólares), y no ha fijado una nueva fecha.
Las órdenes de compra de las acciones habían estado llegando lentamente, dijo la fuente. Estaba previsto que las acciones empezaran a cotizar el 7 de mayo.
La decisión se tomó después de que las acciones de la empresa española de energías renovables Ecoener se desplomaran un 15% en su primer día de cotización, el martes. El tamaño de esta operación ya se había recortado debido a la limitada demanda.
Las ya cotizadas Solaria y Neoen han perdido más del 30% de su valor de mercado en lo que va de año.
Estas operaciones más pequeñas son la antesala de otras salidas a bolsa mucho mayores que se prevén en el sector, empezando por el plan del grupo Acciona de sacar a bolsa su unidad de energía, que podría valorar dicho negocio en hasta 8.000 millones de euros.
