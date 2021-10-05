Estás leyendo: Mario Vargas Llosa figuró como titular de una sociedad en las Islas Vírgenes en 2015

Pandora Papers Mario Vargas Llosa figuró como titular de una sociedad en las Islas Vírgenes en 2015

El escritor usó la empresa 'offshore' para gestionar el dinero de los derechos de autor y vender inmuebles en Londres Madrid.

Mario Vargas Llosa en una entrevista a EFE.
Mario Vargas Llosa en una entrevista a EFE. José Jácome / EFE

madrid

El escritor Mario Vargas Llosa se suma a la lista de los papeles de Pandora por ser titular de una sociedad en las Islas Vírgenes, paraíso fiscal en el que tenía una empresa offshore en 2015.

Según la documentación, Vargas Llosa usó una compañía para gestionar los ingresos por derecho de autor y para vender inmuebles en Madrid y Londres. En el momento de su creación el escritor no residía en Perú ni en España, países de los que tiene nacionalidad. 

En 2017, cuando se hizo residente en España, la compañía llamada Melek Investments estaba a su nombre y fue declarada a las autoridades fiscales.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

