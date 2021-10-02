"La presidenta que España necesita": las redes aplauden el discurso de Yolanda Díaz contra el "señoro" Vargas Llosa

Las declaraciones de Mario Vargas Llosa en las que aseguraba que lo importante es "votar bien" han abierto un importante melón este fin de semana. ¿Qué es votar bien para el premio Nobel?

Eso mismo se ha preguntado Yolanda Díaz en un discurso que se ha hecho viral este viernes: "Algunas personas que tienen mucho renombre no han entendido en el siglo XXI que el voto de una mujer trabajadora vale igual que el de un señoro que es Premio Nobel", respondía contundente la ministra de Trabajo.

Las palabras de Díaz han generado un enorme revuelo en redes sociales, puesto que nadie se esperaba esa contundente frase contra el escritor peruano.

