"La presidenta que España necesita": las redes aplauden el discurso de Yolanda Díaz contra el "señoro" Vargas Llosa
Las declaraciones de Mario Vargas Llosa en las que aseguraba que lo importante es "votar bien" han abierto un importante melón este fin de semana. ¿Qué es votar bien para el premio Nobel?
Eso mismo se ha preguntado Yolanda Díaz en un discurso que se ha hecho viral este viernes: "Algunas personas que tienen mucho renombre no han entendido en el siglo XXI que el voto de una mujer trabajadora vale igual que el de un señoro que es Premio Nobel", respondía contundente la ministra de Trabajo.
???? Yolanda Díaz: "Algunas personas que tienen mucho renombre no han entendido en el siglo XXI que el voto de una mujer trabajadora vale igual que el de un 'señoro' que es Premio Nobel" pic.twitter.com/op0BFP0Ahy
— Público (@publico_es) October 1, 2021
Las palabras de Díaz han generado un enorme revuelo en redes sociales, puesto que nadie se esperaba esa contundente frase contra el escritor peruano.
Fantástico el zasca al señoro, pero todo lo demás que dice es más importante https://t.co/UXt1YSZErm
— miriam lizaso (@miniriam) October 2, 2021
Yo es que adoro a esta mujer https://t.co/Re8ey60MgF
— Jon ???? (@jlnrisk) October 2, 2021
Ojalá seas mi presidenta algún día. Ojalá pronto #YolandaDiaz https://t.co/8ZlSmoYQse
— Doña Col (@DoaCol1) October 1, 2021
Señoro ❤️ https://t.co/8S6JozXWct
— Mónica Negueruela (@mnegueruela) October 1, 2021
Como no la voy a querer https://t.co/6FBwBWb96Y
— Iciar Moreno Gomez (@ichi198) October 1, 2021
Lo veo en bucle. El barrio entero pa ti, reina! https://t.co/4XKNaeER9S
— Decimonónica (@LaDecimononica) October 2, 2021
