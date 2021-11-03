El paro registra su primera caída en un mes de octubre en 46 años

MADRIDActualizado:
Octubre histórico en España. El paro baja en este mes por primera vez desde 1975, cuando se iniciaron los registros. El número de parados registrados en las oficinas de los servicios públicos de empleo bajó en 734 desempleados (-0,02%), según datos publicados este miércoles por el Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social, que ha calificado el dato de "excepcional".
Este descenso supone acumular también por primera vez ocho meses de caídas, acumulando en ese periodo una reducción de 751.721 parados, una situación que Trabajado ha definido como "inédita". Asimismo, el ministerio recuerda que en octubre del año pasado el paro subió en casi 50.000 personas, mientras que en el mismo mes de 2019 aumentó en casi 98.000 desempleados. El total de parados es de 3.257.068 personas.
La Seguridad Social gana, además, 159.479 afiliados más respecto al mes de septiembre, hasta llegar a superar los 19,6 millones de ocupados, la cifra más alta de la serie. En términos desestacionalizados, el número de cotizantes a la Seguridad Social se incrementó en 102.474 trabajadores (+0,5%), el doble que en los mismos meses de 2020 y 2019. Según destaca Trabajo, con estas cifras se supera el nivel previo de afiliados al inicio de la pandemia (182.349 cotizantes más que en febrero de 2020).
(Habrá ampliación)
