Parques Reunidos será excluida del Ibex Small Cap ante la opa de Piolin BidCo

El comité asesor técnico de los índices del Ibex ha decidido excluir a Parques Reunidos del índice Ibex Small Cap, a partir del 9 de septiembre, atendiendo a las circunstancias que concurren en el valor como consecuencia de la oferta pública de adquisición (OPA) presentada por EQT, GBL y Alba, sobre el 100% del grupo de ocio.
Desde esa fecha el índice Ibex Small Cap (que agrupa a las 30 compañías cotizadas de pequeña capitalización) quedará temporalmente compuesto por 29 valores hasta la próxima reunión que el Comité Técnico Asesor del Ibex, que está prevista para el 13 de septiembre, según ha informado el organismo.
El ajuste del citado índice se realizará al cierre de la sesión del día 6 de septiembre, fecha prevista de finalización del plazo de aceptación de la OPA sobre Parques Reunidos.
Asimismo, el comité asesor técnico, que celebrará su próxima reunión de seguimiento el 12 de septiembre, decidirá entonces, tras analizar los datos disponibles, las medidas que se estimen oportunas al respecto.
El 26 de abril, Corporación Financiera Alba (a través de Alba Europe) y GBL (Miles Capital), accionistas de referencia de Parques Reunidos, anunciaron un acuerdo con el fondo sueco EQT para lanzar una OPA voluntaria sobre el 55,79% del grupo de ocio (a razón de 14 euros por título), que lo valora en 1.130 millones de euros. Para ello, crearon la sociedad Piolin BidCo, propiedad de EQT (50,01%), Miles Capital (23,96%) y Alba Europe (26,03%).
En garantía, los oferentes han presentado cinco avales por un importe de más de 521 millones de euros, otorgados por Morgan Stanley Bank, JP Morgan, Banco Santander, ING Bank España y BNP Paribas España.
Al margen de la OPA, la participación de Piolin BidCo en Parques Reunidos alcanza ya el 15,55% del capital social del grupo de ocio, tras las últimas adquisiciones notificadas al mercado por la entidad. Los títulos de Parques Reunidos cerraron hoy su cotización a 13,76 euros por título, rozando el valor ofrecido por el grupo.
