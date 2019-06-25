Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pensiones Trabajo pagará la extra de julio a los pensionistas con el préstamo estatal

Supondrá una factura de 19.000 millones de euros que saldrán de los ingresos por cotizaciones y del préstamo de 7.500 millones de euros que aprobó el Consejo de Ministros en marzo. De este modo descarta usar la hucha de las pensiones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La ministra de Trabajo en funciones, Magdalena Valerio. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

La ministra de Trabajo en funciones, Magdalena Valerio. EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

La Seguridad Social pagará a los pensionistas el próximo 1 de julio la nómina ordinaria, junto a la paga extraordinaria y el pago del IRPF, lo que supondrá una factura de 19.000 millones de euros que saldrán de los ingresos por cotizaciones y del préstamo de 7.500 millones de euros que aprobó el Consejo de Ministros el pasado mes de marzo para la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social.

De este modo, según ha destacado este martes el Ministerio de Trabajo, la "buena marcha" de la recaudación por cotizaciones no hará necesario recurrir al Fondo de Reserva de las pensiones.

El préstamo del Estado a la Seguridad Social, cuyo importe total asciende a 13.830 millones de euros, se aprobó por acuerdo de Consejo de Ministros el 1 de marzo de 2019, con el objeto de proporcionar cobertura adecuada a las obligaciones de la Seguridad Social y posibilitar el equilibrio presupuestario de la misma.

En la aprobación del préstamo se contemplan libramientos con fecha límite de 1 de julio, por un importe total de 7.500 millones de euros, y otros con fecha límite 1 de diciembre de 2019 por importe de 6.330 millones de euros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas