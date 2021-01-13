Estás leyendo: Portugal sufragará el 10% de la factura de la luz a todos los ciudadanos

Mientras el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez considera que las fuertes subidas de los precios son algo "coyuntural", el Ejecutivo portugués anuncia medidas para aliviar la escalada de precios del mercado eléctrico que comparte con España.

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez y el primer ministro portugués, Antonio Costa, se saludan en el marco de la XXX Cumbre Hispano-Portuguesa celebrada en Valladolid. (KIKO HUESCA | EFE)
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) y el primer ministro portugués, António Costa, en rueda de prensa ofrecida tras la XXXI Cumbre Ibérica centrada en el desarrollo transfronterizo, este sábado en la ciudad lusa de Guarda. / EFE.

Al igual que ocurre en España, Portugal también se enfrenta estos días a los rigores de una ola de frío y a la subida de los precios de la luz. No en vano ambos países comparten el llamado MIBEL, el mercado ibérico de electricidad. Sin embargo, el Gobierno portugués ha vuelto a adelantarse al español y ha anunciado ayudas extraordinarias para paliar los efectos de la subida de la factura eléctrica. Dicha ayuda se destinará de forma directa a sufragar el 10% del recibo de la luz, según adelantó este pasado martes el diario Expresso.

La medida, que estará en vigor el tiempo que dure el nuevo confinamiento anunciado este mismo miércoles para todo el país, se concreta en descontar el 10% del coste de la factura.  Tendrá un coste para el Ejecutivo dirigido por el socialista Antonio Costa de entre 20 y 25 millones de euros al mes. Se aplicará a todos los consumidores domésticos, sin distinción de nivel de renta. También beneficiará los hogares vulnerables beneficiarios de la tarifa social, equivalente al bonus social eléctrico español.

La medida tendrá efecto retroactivo desde 1 de enero. El Gobierno de Costa no ha querido perder ni un minuto y en cuanto los precios del mercado mayorista de la electricidad han comenzado a dispararse –en Portugal el megavatio por hora ya supera los 91 euros– ha decidido tomar cartas en el asunto. Mientras, en España, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez  considera que estas fuertes subidas de los precios son algo "coyuntural", según dijo la vicepresidenta cuarta y ministra para la Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera.

La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ya ha dicho que estas subidas de la factura de la luz "no tendrán continuidad". 
Precisamente, Montero ha excusado la subida alegando que esta situación "no pasa sólo en España, sino que se está produciendo también en el resto de países del entorno europeo porque hay normas comunes de fijación de precios". 

Consciente de las críticas de la oposición, Montero ha remarcado que, en los últimos dos años de gobierno Sánchez, el recibo de la luz ha caído hasta un 40%.

