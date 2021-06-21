Estás leyendo: Primafrío suspende su salida a Bolsa por las condiciones del mercado

Primafrío suspende su salida a Bolsa por las condiciones del mercado

La empresa de transporte y logística esperaba colocar un 25% del capital, con la intención de alcanzar una capitalización bursátil de entre 1.300 y 1.700 millones.

Paneles informativos de la Bolsa Madrid que muestran la evolución del Ibex 35. Vega Alonso / EFE

Primafrío Corporación, compañía dedicada al transporte por carretera de productos hortofrutícolas a temperatura controlada, ha pospuesto indefinidamente su salida a Bolsa a la espera de que haya unas mejores condiciones de mercado, según ha anunciado en un comunicado remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Los fundadores de Primafrío, Juan Conesa y José Esteban Conesa, en consulta con las entidades financieras coordinadoras de la operación, JPMorgan y Morgan Stanley "han decidido aplazar la oferta y la admisión a la espera de mejores condiciones de mercado que puedan concluir de forma adecuada este proceso", ha explicado la compañía.

Debido a esta decisión, Primafrío ha dejado sin efecto las indicaciones de interés que había recibido por parte de los inversores institucionales que tenían intención de participar en la oferta.

Primafrío esperaba colocar entre los inversores 35 millones de acciones, equivalentes al 25% del capital, con la intención de alcanzar una capitalización bursátil de entre 1.300 y 1.700 millones de euros.

La empresa registró en 2020 unos ingresos de 458 millones de euros, con una tasa de crecimiento compuesto anual del 10,8% desde 2018, un margen de resultado neto de explotación (Ebit) del 17,8% y un Ebit de 81 millones de euros

