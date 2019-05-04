Las provincias con más migrantes, las que más crecen

Las provincias que tienen una mayor población nacida fuera, ya sea de la propia provincia o del país, tienden a crecer más rápido y con un nivel de renta per cápita más alto. Así se confirma que la correlación entre inmigración y economía es positiva. El motivo es que los polos más dinámicos atraen a una mayor población y el crecimiento económico es superior, por lo que el PIB per cápita también crece. Así lo recoge El Confindencial.
Esto se traduce en que las regiones con mayor inmigración se sitúan en las cotas superiores del país por crecimiento y renta. Los datos dejan entrever que la atracción de población de otras regiones acelera la actividad, lo que sigue atrayendo más población: un círculo que se retroalimenta.
Las provincias en la que esta situación se evidencia es en las que aumenta la inmigración interior. Las que tienen un nivel de renta superior a la media del país son también las que tienen más población de otra provincia. Álava es la provincia que mejor refleja esta situación: mientras que el 33% de su población es foránea, su PIB per cápita asciende a 36.000 euros.
Esto también es visible en Tarragona, pero Navarra rompe la tendencia: tiene una renta muy alta aunque una inmigración muy baja. Con menos renta y bajas tasas de inmigración se encuentra la provincia de Jaén.
